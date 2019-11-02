Cloudy in Revelstoke today

High five degrees

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries near noon then 60 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level rising to 1000 metres this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers this evening and after midnight. Light snow beginning overnight. Snow level 1000 metres lowering to valley bottom overnight. Low plus 1.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level rising to 1200 metres in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Road conditions:

Highway 1 east: Slushy with slippery sections between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary for 43.5 km (1 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park to East Boundary of Glacier National Park).

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Rock slope stabilization between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and 5 Mile Boat Launch for 1.3 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Nov 6 at 5:00 PM PDT. Road closed intermittently. Watch for traffic control. Rock scaling above Revelstoke Dam hill. Expect intermittent closures with 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Previous story
RCMP warns of AirBnb fraud after guest poses as owner in Okanagan

Just Posted

Revelstoke school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vapes

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Photos: Halloween in Revelstoke

The boos and scares around the city

Sun in Revelstoke today

High three degrees

Revelstoke’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Managing bears a part of daily operations in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks

Their goal is to keep everyone and the bears safe

Maple Ridge coach behind ‘The Michigan’ reflects on lacrosse-style goal’s debut in the NHL

The Michigan has made it to the NHL decades after he used it in the NCAA playoffs

Pamela Anderson draws condemnation with Indigenous headdress Halloween tweet

Tweet shows two photos of the Ladysmith-born model, semi-nude, with feather headdress

RCMP warns of AirBnb fraud after guest poses as owner in Okanagan

Police search for a male suspect after reported frauds in Kelowna

Vernon woman completes ultra-marathon, makes Canadian history

Vernon’s Shanda Hill completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Lower Mainland ticket claims Friday night’s $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Single ticket matches seven drawn numbers

Multiple shots fired in Vernon drive-by

Vernon RCMP investigating a shooting on 24th Avenue

Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week underway

British Columbia’s first ever CO Awareness Week Nov. 1-7

REVIEW: Octet gives twice the sonic pleasure

North Okanagan Community Concert Association review of string octet

Most Read