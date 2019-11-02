Cloudy in Revelstoke today

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries near noon then 60 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level rising to 1000 metres this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers this evening and after midnight. Light snow beginning overnight. Snow level 1000 metres lowering to valley bottom overnight. Low plus 1.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level rising to 1200 metres in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Road conditions:

Highway 1 east: Slushy with slippery sections between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary for 43.5 km (1 km east of West Boundary of Glacier National Park to East Boundary of Glacier National Park).

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Rock slope stabilization between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and 5 Mile Boat Launch for 1.3 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Nov 6 at 5:00 PM PDT. Road closed intermittently. Watch for traffic control. Rock scaling above Revelstoke Dam hill. Expect intermittent closures with 20 minute delays.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.