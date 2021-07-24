Cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna’s Gotham nightclub

Those who attended the nightclub on July 18 are asked to self-monitor for symptoms

A cluster of COVID-19 cases have been linked to Kelowna’s Gotham nightclub, Interior Health (IH) said on Saturday (July 24).

Those who attended the nightclub on July 18 are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms, IH said.

The health agency said they are reaching out to individuals who have been exposed to the virus where contact information exists. The number of people exposed to the virus was not specified.

Those seeking a test are advised to call their primary care provider or the closest IH community testing centre.

COVID-19Okanagan