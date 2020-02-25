Coaches take on players to honour Vernon volleyball player

Vernon’s Emily Dahl was a popular member of the Vernon Sky Vollleyball Club who took her own life in 2019. The annual Sky Coaches vs Players match in Emily’s honour and memory goes Friday, Feb. 28, at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Photo submitted)

Coaches will take on players in a fun volleyball game to remember a fallen teammate.

The Emily Dahl Foundation has announced that Vernon’s Sky Volleyball Club will be running its annual Players vs Coaches Challenge on Friday, Feb. 28, at Kalamalka Secondary in Coldstream. Doors Open at 6:30 p.m.

The event is held in memory of Emily Dahl, a former Sky player who died in 2019.

The foundation encourages everyone to come out and support this fun event. Donations will be accepted toward the Emily Dahl Foundation.

“This highlights one of the goals of Sky Volleyball club: Stated simply one of the goals of the Sky Nation is happiness,” said Emily’s father, Sherman Dahl. “It is worthwhile to discuss happiness in the context of competitive sport and business in general.

“Happiness and mindfulness have become popular topics among leaders of most competitive parts of our lives including sport and business. Several key executives have spoken publicly in recent months about how it helps them improve the bottom line of business or the “win” in competitive sport.”

The Emily Dahl Foundation is a proud supporter of Sky Volleyball and will continue to work alongside the club by bringing the message of true mindfulness and happiness as a key objective for all young athletes, parents and coaches.



