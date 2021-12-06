Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser coming up again in February

You can now register to raise funds for the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society

Last year the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society hosted a Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser, with money raised going to support programming. This year they are calling for participants once again. (Contributed-Women’s Shelter Society)

The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society is once again hosting a Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser.

Coming up Saturday, February 26, the website to register and begin fundraising is now live.

“It’s fun seeing who can raise what. Last time we set a low goal of $10,000 and exceeded that and we had 20 teams and 74 walkers,” said Lynn Loeppky, executive director for the society, in a news release.

Last year’s fundraiser was a big help funding the shelters programming, Loeppky added.

“Our numbers have been high with people participating in our programming,” she said. “It’s money that people can actually see going back into the community with the 10 free counselling sessions we offer and helping vulnerable clients in our community.”

Donors who give online $20 or more will receive receipts. The CNOY organisation said that by walking in the cold, people will feel a hint of the challenge faced by those experiencing homelessness during winter.

To register your team and walkers, go to CNOY.org/location/revelstoke. All team members will get a toque. There will be a table set up at the Greenbelt’s Inukshuk near the baseball fields with hot drinks donated by Tim Hortons.

READ MORE: Cutblocks taken off plan north of Revelstoke

READ MORE: Record snow height set in Rogers Pass

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserRevelstoke