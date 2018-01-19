Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a two vehicle accident in the Elmwood Road area of Highway 97 shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Traffic is being rerouted causing major delays in both directions. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Collision closes Highway 97 in Vernon

Two vehicles involved in crash that has halted traffic

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 in Vernon’s Swan Lake corridor shortly after 4 p.m. has brought traffic to a halt.

Emergency personnel are calling the accident a “high velocity collision” and there are undetermined casualties.

The accident occurred near the intersection of the highway and Meadowlark Road.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions, and DriveBC estimates it will open at 11 p.m.

Both north and southbound traffic are being rerouted via Pleasant Valley Road until the accident scene investigation is completed.

More to come.

RELATED: Driver issued 90-day prohibition

RELATED: Vehicle veers off Highway 97

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Look for the hope in her eyes

Just Posted

Mt. Begbie Brewing opens new tasting room

Following a record breaking year and a number of awards, Mt. Begbie Brewing opens a new tasting room

BC Liberal leadership hopeful Michael Lee stops in Revelstoke

Lee’s visit comes less than a week before the BC Liberal’s final leadership debate

Accused Shuswap drug smuggler pleads not guilty in U.S. court

Colin Martin continues to fight allegations relating to cross-border drug smuggling operation

Interior Health managers voice discontent

Negative comments about work culture aimed at CEO Chris Mazurkewich.

Okanagan losing battle to preserve wetlands

Political will called for to create and enforce mitigation standards

Video: Bulky bobcat goes for a stroll

Bob Lindley shared a video of a sneaky bobcat strolling through his yard in Vernon.

RCMP nail sex toy thief

Shop owner plays a role in arrest

Ice-cream-eating bear draws controversy

An Alberta Wildlife Park posted a video this week of one of their bears going through a Dairy Queen drive-through

Fernie, RCMP go to court over city log books in fatal ammonia leak probe

Log books center stage in clashing of investigations between the city and RCMP

B.C.’s biggest pot plant planned for Oliver

Co-founder Tony Holler said the 700,000 sq. ft. facility would produce 100,000 kg of pot per year

Local events planned for family literacy week

Events will include “giggle, sing and swim, and “snack with a snowman”

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

Most Read