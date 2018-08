Trafffic moving slowly as emergency responders tend to accident scene

RCMP and firefighters are on the scene of a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Balmoral. (File photo)

Emergency responders were called out to a collision on Highway 1 in the South Shuswap.

Traffic is reported to be moving slowly, single lane east and west, following a motor-vehicle-collision in Balmoral.

