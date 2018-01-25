Columbia Basin Trust announces board changes

Columbia Basin Trust is announcing several changes to its Board of Directors.

Its current Chair, Rick Jensen, has been reappointed to the role; Wendy Booth has been appointed Vice-Chair; and four new directors are joining the Board.

“I’m pleased to be able to continue serving the Trust in this role, and look forward to working with Wendy in her new position, and all of our directors, to continue to create a legacy of social, economic and environmental well-being in the Columbia Basin,” said Rick Jensen, Board Chair. “The new directors represent a great mix of people who bring their unique perspectives to help shape how we serve Basin residents.”

Jensen joined the Trust Board in 2013, served as Vice-Chair in 2015 and was appointed Chair in 2016. He is the Chair of New Dawn Developments, a director of New Dawn Restorations and a director of Columbia Power Corporation. He has also served as a three-term Mayor of Cranbrook and as President and CEO of Panorama Mountain Village.

Booth joined the Board in 2012. She has lived in the Columbia Valley for over 20 years, is a business owner, and serves as the Area F Director and Vice-Chair of the Regional District of East Kootenay and the President of the Union of BC Municipalities. Booth takes over the role of Vice-Chair from Laurie Page, who joined the Board in 2012 and served as Vice-Chair from 2013 to 2014 and 2015 to 2017.

MLA Katrine Conroy, Minister responsible for Columbia Basin Trust, wanted to thank both the departing and new directors: “I’m happy to see directors Corky Evans, David Raven, Murray McConnachie and Jocelyn Carver join the board. They all have a vast amount of community and leadership experience and will add a lot of knowledge to the Board of Directors. I also want to recognize the hard work and commitment that departing directors John Dooley, Michael Delich, Rhonda Ruston and Gord DeRosa have displayed. I especially want to acknowledge Gord, who has served the Trust since 2012, and has been so dedicated and passionate about the Trust and its importance in the region.”

Corky Evans, a founding member of the Trust, joins as a director from Winlaw. David Raven joins the Board from Revelstoke, previously serving from 2012 to 2014. Also joining the Board are Murray McConnachie from Trail and Jocelyn Carver from Nelson.

The Trust also wishes the best to four departing directors. Gord DeRosa joined the Board in 2012. John Dooley joined in 2015. Michael Delich and Rhonda Ruston joined in 2016.

“Gord, John, Michael and Rhonda have each played an important role in helping the Trust to better serve this region,” said Jensen. “We thank them for their time, passion and contributions and are certain they will continue to have a positive impact on their communities.”

Other Board members include: Larry Binks (Creston), Am Naqvi (Nelson), Laurie Page (Nakusp), Loni Parker (Revelstoke), Vickie Thomas (?aq’am) and Jeannette Townsend (Valemount).

The Trust’s Board consists of 12 individuals: the Province appoints six, and six more are nominated by the Basin’s five regional districts and the Ktunaxa Nation Council. All directors must live in the Basin.