Columbia Basin Trust pitches short-term strategic plan

The management plan renewal has been postponed as the Columbia Basin Trust moves to support communities during the pandemic. The trust has created a short-term strategic plan and is looking for community feedback. (Columbia Basin Trust photo)

The Columbia Basin Trust has developed a short-term strategic plan to guide activities for up to the next 24 months and is seeking public input.

Since June the trust has put together the draft, speaking with volunteer boards, advisory committees, local governments and individuals from a range of other organizations and businesses.

“The trust is also continuing meetings with basin First Nations communities and will incorporate this feedback into the plan prior to finalizing,” said a news release from the trust.

The next step is gathering feedback from basin residents via the website ourtrust.org/feedback.

“Like so many others, we have adapted our approach to engagement and to planning in response to COVID-19,” said Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO of the trust, in a news release. “We appreciate that people took the time to speak with us over the summer and tell us what matters in their communities. I hope all basin residents now do the same and give us their feedback on how the trust can support their aspirations.”

The six page plan outlines six priorities:

ecosystem restoration

high-speed connectivity

housing

local food production, processing and distribution

support for business renewal

supporting communities

The deadline to provide feedback is Sept. 11, at 4:30 p.m.

If you do not have access to high speed internet call the trust, toll-free to request a hard copy of the draft plan and share feedback either over the phone or in writing.

The board of directors will review the document at the meeting in September, with the aim of sharing the final approved plan in late September.

