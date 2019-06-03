American bullfrogs will eat anything that fits inside their mouth, including native and endangered frogs and salamanders, songbirds, mice and snakes. (File photo)

Columbia invasive species society doesn’t want American bullfrogs on the loose

CSISS tells pet owners to ‘re-home, don’t release bullfrogs’

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society has been working to protect the native reptiles and amphibians of the Columbia-Shuswap region by urging pet-owners, Don’t Let It Loose.

In late May, CSISS staff posted signage near waterbodies where pet owners may be tempted to release their unwanted pet bullfrogs into the wild, urging them to re-home the invasive amphibians instead.

The American bullfrog is among the top 100 worst invasive species in the world.

Voracious predators, these bullfrogs will eat anything that fits inside their mouth, including native and endangered frogs and salamanders, songbirds, mice and snakes.

This aggressive behaviour has led to a documented decrease in native frog populations wherever the bullfrogs are introduced.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP calls for response to failing invasive species program

The American bullfrog is native to eastern North America but never would have made it west over the Rocky Mountains and into B.C. without the help of humans.

A popular pet, bullfrogs are often bought as tadpoles, but as they grow to adults and become unmanageable, they are released into the wild where they wreak havoc on natural ecosystems.

To combat this issue, the society has partnered with the Invasive Species Council of BC and their campaign, Don’t Let It Loose, to encourage pet owners to re-home their pets instead of releasing them into the wild.

The signage the society has posted features an Invaders Wanted warning, with an image of the American bullfrog, identification tips, and a QR code linking to a video featuring their unique call.

The society hopes that hanging these posters near potential release sites will give a pet owner one last warning that may stop them from dumping their tank.

For more information, please visit our website at columbiashuswapinvasives.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/American_bullfrog_alert.pdf or contact CSISS at info@columbiashuswapinvasives.org, or 1-855-785-9333.

 

The artist behind Revelstoke’s newest sculpture

Rabi’a Art is based in Winlaw, B.C.

