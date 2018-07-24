Columbia Shuswap Regional District approves cannibas related businesses policy

At their June board meeting the Columbia Shuswap Regional District passed a policy regulating cannabis related businesses in the district.

The policy establishes a procedure and set of criteria for regional district staff to follow when responding to license applications for any cannabis related business proposed in the region.

The policy states that cannabis retail sales may only be permitted in commercial zones in the regional district and cannabis production facilities may only be permitted in industrial zones.

There are a few parcels of land zoned for industrial and few that would allow commercial use west of Revelstoke off the Trans Canada Highway as well as east of Revelstoke near Canyon Hot Springs.

The policy states that cannabis related businesses will not be approved on residential properties, on land within the Agricultural Land Reserve or in areas located within 300 metres of schools and any other public places.

The regional district’s policy also recommends a minimum of 300 metres from cannabis related businesses and day cares, health care facilities, libraries, parks, playground, schools and other cannabis related businesses.

The policy requires cannabis production facilities be setback 60 metres from the exterior lot line, 90 metres from the front lot line and 30 metres from other lot lines.

The policy also outlines business application procedure which includes gathering public input for each application.

The policy was approved by the board at the meeting on June 21, before the upcoming Oct. 17 federal legalization of the cultivation, processing and retail sale of recreational cannabis.

