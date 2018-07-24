(File photo) The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board has approved a cannabis related business policy.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District approves cannibas related businesses policy

At their June board meeting the Columbia Shuswap Regional District passed a policy regulating cannabis related businesses in the district.

The policy establishes a procedure and set of criteria for regional district staff to follow when responding to license applications for any cannabis related business proposed in the region.

READ MORE: CSRD to draft cannabis policy

The policy states that cannabis retail sales may only be permitted in commercial zones in the regional district and cannabis production facilities may only be permitted in industrial zones.

There are a few parcels of land zoned for industrial and few that would allow commercial use west of Revelstoke off the Trans Canada Highway as well as east of Revelstoke near Canyon Hot Springs.

CSRD Area B Zoning near Revelstoke by Revelstoke Editor on Scribd

The policy states that cannabis related businesses will not be approved on residential properties, on land within the Agricultural Land Reserve or in areas located within 300 metres of schools and any other public places.

The regional district’s policy also recommends a minimum of 300 metres from cannabis related businesses and day cares, health care facilities, libraries, parks, playground, schools and other cannabis related businesses.

The policy requires cannabis production facilities be setback 60 metres from the exterior lot line, 90 metres from the front lot line and 30 metres from other lot lines.

The policy also outlines business application procedure which includes gathering public input for each application.

The policy was approved by the board at the meeting on June 21, before the upcoming Oct. 17 federal legalization of the cultivation, processing and retail sale of recreational cannabis.

RELATED: City of Revelstoke approves interim ban on commercial cannabis sales and production

CSRD Cannabis Policy by Revelstoke Editor on Scribd

Previous story
Okanagan Wildfires: Monday evening update on wildfires and evacuations
Next story
Mt. Eneas wildfire near Peachland 1,793 hectares

Just Posted

Summerland lifts evacuation orders as wildfire conditions improve

One home still on evacuation order, more on evacuation alert

Mt. Eneas wildfire near Peachland 1,793 hectares

“It was really good. A really good day on the fires.”

Columbia Shuswap Regional District approves cannibas related businesses policy

At their June board meeting the Columbia Shuswap Regional District passed a… Continue reading

Special Olympics Revelstoke celebrates National Day of Inclusion

If you could create a new Tim Hortons doughnut what would it… Continue reading

What did Revelstoke’s elected officials get paid in 2017?

Each year public bodies must submit a Statement of Financial Information to… Continue reading

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday evening update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday evening look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Shuswap girl designs jewelry to save the oceans

Enthusiastic entrepreneur plans to clean up B.C. beaches with earnings from earring business

Man found dead on railway tracks in Salmon Arm

Police say they believe he was struck by the train but there were no witnesses

Update: Wildfire near Spences Bridge grows to 80 hectares, closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Woman’s body discovered in ditch near Coquihalla Highway

RCMP say the woman did not appear to have been struck by a vehicle or have any serious injuries.

Deal to transfer Whitecaps soccer phenom Alphonso Davies not finalized

Reports suggest the 17-year-old Vancouver midfielder is headed to German powerhouse Bayern Munich

Ottawa can’t find buyer for Trans Mountain pipeline by deadline

Finding another buyer for the project before the July 22 deadline was widely considered a long shot because of the project’s risks

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Nomination deadline looms for Okanagan Building Awards

The nomination deadline for the Commercial Building Awards competition is fast approaching

Most Read