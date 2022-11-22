Columbia Shuswap Regional District introduces resident composting at landfill

For $10, Revelstoke residents can bring their compost to the landfill

The Columbia-Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) opened composting to residents at the Revelstoke Landfill today (Nov. 22).

Last month, CSRD opened composting to commercial businesses. The program followed a designated pickup route that mirrored the standard waste and recycling pickup, but was limited just to commercial businesses. As of today, residents can bring their own compost to the landfill.

Meat, fruit, vegetables, and other food scraps will all be accepted at the Revelstoke Landfill for locals who wish to bring it. The program was announced today by the CSRD, which will give residents the opportunity to put their food scraps to better use.

The landfill will accept compost from residents for a minimum of $10 fee, or for $120 per tonne for larger loads.

Like the commercial composting program that came before it, the goal of this initiative is to “reduce food waste by collecting it locally,” according to the press release. The landfill can then process the scraps into a material that can be used to enrich soil, locally.

