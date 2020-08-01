The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is more than 40 years old and is at the end of its useful life. The municipality of Summerland is seeking input on a new facility. (Summerland Review file photo)

Community engagement begins for Summerland recreation and health centre

Existing Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is near the end of its useful life

The municipality of Summerland is beginning its community consultation for the proposed Summerland Community Recreation and Health Centre.

On Monday, July 27, Summerland council was presented the proposed Public Engagement Strategy for the Summerland Community Recreation and Health Centre by the project consultants from Carscadden and Lees.

The municipality had earlier identified the need for replacing the existing Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre and exploring the inclusion of a primary care health centre.

The existing aquatic and fitness centre was constructed in 1976 and is at the end of its useful life.

Over the years, the facility has received numerous upgrades and improvements. In 1996, the building was expanded to include a fitness room.

The municipality is working to develop partnerships that could help this facility meet community needs beyond being a pool and fitness centre and are engaging with a range of healthcare professionals, the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice, Interior Health, and School District 67.

Community consultation is now beginning and public participation now will set the direction for the rest of the project.

Input from the community will be collected throughout the summer and fall. This input will result in a facility needs assessment report which will be presented to council in early 2021.

The report will provide options for facility spaces, function, and sizes which reflect the community’s recreation and health needs for now and in the future.

Public and stakeholder events are being planned to allow members of the community to provide input. These include:

• Stakeholder Questionnaires in late August (all community groups)

• Stakeholder Workshops in late August (by invitation)

• Online Public Survey in September

• Online Public Workshop in September

“It was exciting to receive the presentation from Carscadden and Lees that lays out the timeline and a number of opportunities for community engagement. This is a large and comprehensive project that will benefit everyone in the community,” said Summerland mayor Toni Boot.

Email recreation@summerland.ca to request to be added to the email list to receive project updates. Visit www.summerland.ca/rec-and-health-centre for more information for the project.

