Community Futures planning September conference

Community Futures has started preliminary planning for the annual Provincial Fall Conference that was originally scheduled for Sept. 2020, for Sept. 2021.

The conference, done in partnership with Community Futures B.C. will see 34 Community Future offices, totalling 125-200 delegates, attend, should provincial health orders allow.

“Community Futures Revelstoke is well aware that present, Provincial Health Orders do not allow for such events to be held,” said the organization in a news release. “However, the provincial government’s four-phase vaccination program is scheduled to wrap up in September, giving us confidence that we will be able to host the conference.”

A final decision on whether or not the conference occurs will be made in late July, based on the progress of the vaccination program, provincial health orders and conditions of the pandemic at the time.

