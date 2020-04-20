Gaige and his father, Mark Banman. Image: GoFundMe

Community rallies around Kelowna family who lost child, after vehicle incident

The toddler died after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna

Friends and community members are coming together to provide support to the family who lost their 1.5 year-old son on Sunday after the boy was struck by a car in Kelowna.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Banman family at this time. The money will go towards funeral expenses, food and other household costs as well as allow them time to grieve for their son Gaige.

A goal of $7,500 was set on Sunday and by Monday morning $6,367 had been raised by 158 people.

RCMP is still investigating the collision between a vehicle and Gaige, that occurred April 19 about 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of McCurdy Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna
Next story
Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

Just Posted

Interior Health issues warning over COVID-19 outbreak at Alberta work camp

Workers who have been at the Kearl Lake oil sands project are asked to self-isolate.

A life enforcing the law

Revelstoke RCMP Const. Kate Montgomery said she became an officer to help people. (Contributed)

Two flights through Kelowna airport in April had COVID-19 case aboard

One incoming and one outgoing flight carried someone who later tested positive for the virus.

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

Former Okanagan corrections inmate claims lack of sanitation, education during COVID-19 pandemic

Kimberley Daley says she is speaking out for those still incarcerated at the OCC

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as province grapples with the violence

A Mountie and an elementary school teacher are among the dead

Ban on assault-style guns top of mind for Trudeau, as Canada mourns Nova Scotia victims

At least 18 people were killed when a shooter opened fire in multiple communities

4-20 friendly man passes COVID-19 stress relief in Okanagan city

4-20 celebrated by Lumby man coming to Vernon park to hand out marijuana to those of age

Fire crews unsure what caused two vehicles to burn in Kaleden

Penticton RCMP explained they have no information to suggest it was caused on purpose

Building evacuated due to gas leak in Kelowna

Fire crews responded to a building on Richter Street about 8:15 a.m. Monday

COVID-19: B.C. strata councils can go online for meetings

Annual general meetings require the same notice, reports

Condo’s roof collapses at Big White Ski Resort

The roof of Big White’s Snow Ghost Inn collapsed around 3 a.m. on April 20

Community rallies around Kelowna family who lost child, after vehicle incident

The toddler died after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna

COVID-19 world update: Complete testing in Denmark; Booze ban in Bangkok extended

Comprehensive world update, including rapid surge in cases in Asia

Most Read