Compact snow on Hwy. 1. and 23

DriveBC is reporting the roads are slippery this morning

Following some light flurries overnight, the sun is shining bright this morning.

Despite the clear skies, DriveBC is cautioning drivers to exercise caution.

They report compact snow on both the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 23. They also caution drivers that there are slippery sections on Hwy. 1. and 23.

The high in Revelstoke today is 0 C.

Environment Canada reports there will be periods of snow this evening with a total accumulation of 5cm.

For up to date road conditions, go to drivebc.ca

For up to date weather, go to weather.gc.ca

