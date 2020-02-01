Ontario MP Erin O’Toole is holding a meet and greet in Penticton as he prepares to run for the Conservative leadership. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

Conservative candidate Erin O’Toole to visit Penticton

First candidate to come to Okanagan will meet supporters at local winery

2020 Conservative leadership candidate, Erin O’Toole will visit Penticton on February 4th.

O’Toole will be the first conservative leadership hopeful to visit the Okanagan.

The current MP for Durham, Ont. will meet with supporters Tuesday afternoon at Time Winery from 1 to 3 p.m.

O’Toole will also attend a town hall at the Ramada Inn and Conference Centre from 6 to 8 p.m.

This will be O’Toole’s second kick at the can for the Conservative leadership. In 2014 O’Toole finished third behind Andrew Scheer and Maxime Bernier.

