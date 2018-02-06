Leviathan II. (Transportation Safety Board)

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

The deaths of six passengers aboard the Jamie’s Whaling Station vessel that capsized off the western coast of Vancouver Island in 2015 have been ruled accidental.

In a series of recommendations released Tuesday, the BC Coroners Service found that the six drowned “as a consequence of saltwater immersion” after the Leviathan II capsized.

Investigating coroner Courtney Cote recommended that to prevent similar deaths, the Transport Canada make lifejackets mandatory for passengers on the outer decks of vessels larger than 15 gross tons and carrying more than 12 passengers.

There were 24 passengers aboard the Leviathan II.

Cote also recommended that more vessels be required to carry emergency position indicating radio beacons.

Neither Jamie’s Whaling Station, Transport Canada nor Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne have responded to a request for comment.

More to come.

Previous story
Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Just Posted

Ono Cho exchange celebrates cultures

“It just makes the world feel like a really small place,” says host parent

EDITORIAL CARTOON for Feb. 7

Marissa Tiel Review Staff… Continue reading

Revelstoke Nordic skiers battle cold temperatures in Prince George

Club update on athletes competing around Canada

Winter driving conditions around Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting slippery sections between Glacier National Park and Craigellachie

PHOTOS: A Carousel of Nations celebrates multiculturalism

The annual event at the Community Centre had attendees share food, music, games and ideas

Meet Morgan, the Shuswap’s snow shovelling dog

Newfoundland dog can also rescue swimmers, fetch beer and clean up garbage

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Coroner makes recommendations in 2015 whale-watching boat capsizing in Tofino

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

ICBC to cap pain and suffering payouts to stem car insurance losses

Limit on pain and suffering, increased care for major injuries

Arrest made after alleged threats against B.C. mayor

City has launched an internal investigation following threats made at city hall last week involving their CAO

BCHL Today: John Grisdale stepping down and wild times in Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Stetski announces extended deadline for Canada Summer Jobs applications

Program accepting applications until Feb. 9

Andrew Wilkinson won big in rural B.C. to clinch B.C. Liberal leadership

Strong showing by Michael Lee helped defeat Dianne Watts

Most Read