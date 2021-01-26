In this May 23, 2012, file photo, an approximately 2-year-old female cougar runs away from a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife trap after being released northeast of Arlington, Wash. A cougar has attacked and severely mauled a man in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Mulligan/The Daily Herald via AP

Cougar euthanized in B.C. after severely mauling a man north of Vancouver

Whistler RCMP officers were first on the scene and shot and killed a cougar prowling nearby

A cougar has attacked and severely mauled a man in British Columbia.

A statement from the Environment Ministry, which oversees the Conservation Officer Service, says the 69-year-old victim is recovering in hospital from serious injuries to his face and hand.

The attack occurred Monday near the man’s property in the Soo Valley, about 150 kilometres north of Vancouver, between Whistler and Pemberton.

The ministry says Whistler RCMP officers were first on the scene and shot and killed a cougar prowling nearby.

Conservation officers with a specialized team that investigates predator attacks also responded.

The ministry says those officers don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the public and further details could be released soon.

