COVID-19 back at Kelowna long-term care facilities

Two residents at Cottonwoods have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Interior Health (IH) has announced COVID-19 outbreaks at two Kelowna care facilities.

Brookhaven Care Centre and Cottonwoods Care Centre both have outbreaks announced on Tuesday (Aug. 2).

IH said staff were investigating an exposure at Cottonwoods over the weekend, confirming two residents are the active cases by Tuesday.

IH advises that if you have a loved one in the facility, to postpone your visit until the outbreak is over in order to keep you and others safe.

The new outbreaks come as cases in the Central Okanagan increase and region-specific health restrictions have been put in place to curb the spread. The province announced that over the long weekend, there were 395 new cases in the health region.

