COVID-19 cancels IPE in Armstrong

The tough decision was announced May 4

The novel coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the 2020 Interior Provincial Exhibition and Stampede in Armstrong.

The tough decision was made by the board of directors and staff of the IPE with a “great deal of consultation, discussion and regret,” according to the statement issued Monday, May 4.

“Unfortunately, the fair, planned for Sept. 2, will not go ahead as planned this year,” it said. “Considering present circumstances, this decision was unavoidable.”

Directors and staff consulted with peers from BC Fairs, Canadian Associations of Agricultural Fairs and Exhibitions, West Coast Amusements and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association along with the daily updates from provincial and federal health authorities before coming to its conclusion.

“We are deeply grateful to our many donors and sponsors who have generously donated in 2020 and previous years,” the statement said. “We are fully committed to ensuring your contributions now and in the future go towards offering a top-not fair for our community in the future.”

The cancellation of the IPE follows news of the Calgary Stampede, K-Days in Edmonton and PNE cancelling events that were slated to run in July and August.

The 2020 fair would have marked the 121st annual IPE.

“We love what we do but will not put our community, staff, membership, volunteers, or sponsors at risk,” the IPE website reads.

The 12th annual Armstrong MetalFest, which was to run July 17-18 and attract hundreds, was cancelled May 1.

READ MORE: COVID-19 knocks out Armstrong MetalFest

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flooding causes Highway 5A to close
Next story
Cidery name honours Summerland’s past

Just Posted

U.S. caribou near Revelstoke survive first year

Recent surveys indicate further decline for the animal near Revelstoke

Okanagan motorcyclists spread positivity, one retirement home at a time

The riders have visited retirement homes around the South Okanagan, thanking front line workers

Highway 1 open west of Revelstoke

Mudslide closed the road in both directions shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients of Community Giving Program funds

32 organizations are on the list

May the Fourth be with you: Celebrate with 10 Star Wars facts you might not know

Star Wars Day on May 4 celebrates the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

COVID-19 cancels IPE in Armstrong

The tough decision was announced May 4

Cidery name honours Summerland’s past

Millionaires’ Row Cider opened its doors on May 1

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Flooding causes Highway 5A to close

Highway 5A is closed between Merritt and Kamloops

Create meaningful connections as pandemic continues: CMHA Kelowna

‘We have to recognize we’re in a crisis and we need to give ourselves the grace and the time in order to manage it’

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Most Read