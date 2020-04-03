(File)

COVID-19: Central Okanagan fire departments only responding to serious medical calls

The new directive from Dr. Bonnie Henry does not change the public safety response of firefighters

For the time being, firefighters will only be called to the most serious of medical emergencies — marking a change in what has been the norm since the 1980s.

Typically, firefighters are dispatched to loads of medical emergency calls. West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said on Wednesday that a directive from B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry changed that.

Now, firefighters will only respond to the most serious calls — cardiac arrest and rescues, among them.

This means overdoses, which make up a large portion of medical calls fire departments are called out to, will often not be attended by firefighters.

Brolund assured this new directive does not change the public safety response of firefighters.

“If they phone us and they need us, whether it be for a fire or a car accident … we will come,” he said. “Dr. Henry’s order only relates to medical calls we may have been assisting the ambulance on.

“These are very strange times and we’re all getting used to the new world. Obviously, this is done to prevent the spread of COVID and to keep people safe but it’s something that we’re going to need to get used to.”

READ MORE: Projections show between 3,000 and 15,000 could die from COVID-19 in Ontario

READ MORE: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor
Next story
B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central Okanagan fire departments only responding to serious medical calls

The new directive from Dr. Bonnie Henry does not change the public safety response of firefighters

StokeFM raises over $10,000 to keep broadcasting

‘Radio ain’t cheap, and times are strange’

Okanagan real estate market stable; bracing for slowdown due to COVID-19

Real estate board projects slowdown as the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to develop

How Revelstoke handled the Spanish flu

The illness forced schools, churches and theatres to close

Updated: Semi crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The road is now open to single alternating traffic

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

Organizers hoping to hold Summerland Fall Fair

COVID-19 pandemic may result in changes to agricultural celebration

Bighorn sheep wander through the Okanagan

Local wildlife sighting refreshing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Weather dumps belated April Fool’s joke on Okanagan

Snow surprised many Friday, April 3

City of Kelowna Bylaw to issue warnings to those not following public health orders

Bylaw can issue formal warnings and will contact Interior Health when ongoing non-compliance is occurring

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

Kelowna gamer donates proceeds to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Dylan St. Onge will donate all his April proceeds to help those affected by COVID-19

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Most Read