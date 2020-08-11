COVID-19 exposure alert at Cactus Club in downtown Kelowna

Interior Health also announced another three cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna, bringing the total to 161

Interior Health has identified an additional date of possible COVID-19 exposure at the Cactus Club on Water Street in downtown Kelowna.

As of Aug. 11, Interior Health is asking individuals who were at the bar of the restaurant between 5 p.m. and midnight on Aug. 8 to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health tracing is underway and where possible Interior Health will reach out to individuals who have been exposed.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider or the nearest community testing and assessment centre.

This is the second exposure alert for Cactus Club. The first came around the Canada Day long weekend, when several exposure events were noted across the city.

On Aug. 11, the health authority also announced three additional cases of COVID-19 had been linked to Kelowna, bringing the total to 161 cases identified since June 26.

Twelve cases of those cases are active and under isolation.

Across the entire Interior Health region, just two new cases of the virus were reported, bringing the total to 393.

The contrast between the increase in Kelowna cases and cases across the region is due to contact tracing identifying the origins of cases that had already been reported by the health authority.

“Cases are linked to Kelowna through ongoing investigations and may not be captured in the Kelowna numbers immediately. (For example), a case reported as new last Wednesday, may have been linked to Kelowna through investigations over the weekend,” said Karl Hardt IH’s media spokesperson.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

