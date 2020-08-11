Cactus Club on Water Street in downtown Kelowna. (Google Maps photo)

COVID-19 exposure alert at Cactus Club in downtown Kelowna

Interior Health also announced another three cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna, bringing the total to 161

Interior Health has identified an additional date of possible COVID-19 exposure at the Cactus Club on Water Street in downtown Kelowna.

As of Aug. 11, Interior Health is asking individuals who were at the bar of the restaurant between 5 p.m. and midnight on Aug. 8 to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and to get tested if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Public health tracing is underway and where possible Interior Health will reach out to individuals who have been exposed.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider or the nearest community testing and assessment centre.

This is the second exposure alert for Cactus Club. The first came around the Canada Day long weekend, when several exposure events were noted across the city.

On Aug. 11, the health authority also announced three additional cases of COVID-19 had been linked to Kelowna, bringing the total to 161 cases identified since June 26.

Twelve cases of those cases are active and under isolation.

Across the entire Interior Health region, just two new cases of the virus were reported, bringing the total to 393.

The contrast between the increase in Kelowna cases and cases across the region is due to contact tracing identifying the origins of cases that had already been reported by the health authority.

“Cases are linked to Kelowna through ongoing investigations and may not be captured in the Kelowna numbers immediately. (For example), a case reported as new last Wednesday, may have been linked to Kelowna through investigations over the weekend,” said Karl Hardt IH’s media spokesperson.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

  • Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.
  • Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.
  • Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.
  • Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

READ MORE: No new COVID-19 cases in Kelowna over the weekend

READ MORE: Temporary Kelowna COVID-19 testing site closes as case numbers stabilize

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

VIDEO: Revelstoke rallies to save snared eagle

Local climber scales tree to save the raptor

Petition to protect Mt. Begbie goes to the province

Petition calls for no development on the mountain until new land use plans created for Revelstoke

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services douses house fire Aug. 7

Investigators say probable cause was an unattended barbecue

UFO trackers set their sights on Revelstoke skies

Rob Freeman UFO World Explorer and crew went up Sale Mountain

Updated: Molotov cocktails thrown at Revelstoke home in arson attempt

The flames were extinguished before they spread. Two men have been arrested.

Return to school to be delayed, says B.C. Education Minister

More details expected in coming weeks

COVID-19 outbreak at South Okanagan farm declared over

There continues to be other community exposure events in the Interior Health region

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

One dead as fish boat sinks off southern Vancouver Island

Shawnigan Lake-registered Arctic Fox II went down off Cape Flattery, west of Victoria

Landlord takes front door, windows after single B.C. mom late with rent

Maple Ridge mom gets help from community generosity and government

42 more people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

The province has recorded no new deaths in recent days

Joe Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

Harris and Biden plan to deliver remarks Wednesday in Wilmington

COVID-19 exposure alert at Cactus Club in downtown Kelowna

Interior Health also announced another three cases of COVID-19 tied to Kelowna, bringing the total to 161

Couple trapped for hours in crushed vehicle, after Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Tractor trailer rolled onto car

Most Read