Turning Points Collaborative Society extends temporary winter shelter contract for three months as of March 25, 2020, but the facility is temporarily closed due to staff shortages. (Turning Points Society photo)

COVID-19 extends Vernon temporary shelter; staff shortage locks doors

Temporary winter homeless shelter can operate for three more months, but Turning Points struggles to staff it

Vernon’s temporary winter shelter will remain open for another three months, but it’s currently closed as Turning Points Collaborative Society can’t keep it fully staffed.

Turning Points has worked with BC Housing, Interior Health and the City of Vernon among other community partners to ensure the temporary shelter contract could be extended until June. It was slated to close at the end of March.

“We are having difficulty keeping this fully staffed so, it is temporarily closed until such time that we have sufficient staff,” executive director Randene Wejr said.

In Turning Points’ other facilities, guidelines issued by the BC Centre for Disease Control and the provincial health officer are being followed. This includes travel restrictions, hand-washing protocols, social distancing and working from home where possible.

Portable hand-washing stations have been set up at shelters and housing sites, Wejr said in a statement.

Turning Points’ staff are advised to minimize contact with others while away from work and masks are utilized to prevent the spread of outside contact to clients when possible.

“The health, safety and well-being of our staff, clients and the community has to take the highest priority,” Wejr said.

Turning Points closed its administration office March 13 and drop-in clients are no longer accepted at this time.

Clients who need to connect or make an appointment can still do so.

To contact the Homeless Prevention Program co-ordinator, Eric Denison

Call (250) 542-3555 ext 211 or email eric.denison@turningpoints.ngo

To contact the Homeless Outreach Program coordinator, Kelly Denis

Call (250) 542-3555 ext 210 or email kelly.denis2@turningpoints.ngo

To contact WorkBC case manager contact, Rachelle Tessier

Call (250) 542-3555 ext 204 or email rachelle.tessier@turningpoints.ngo

To contact WorkBC case manager contact, Malmie Gunawardena

Call (250) 542-3555 ext 208 or email malmie.gunawardena@turningpoints.ngo

The society has been providing services to Vernon’s marginalized populations since 1957.

“The importance of this essential role in operating housing, addiction and employment services is demonstrated once again during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus closes office doors at Vernon homeless outreach program

READ MORE: Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis
Next story
Derailment near Revelstoke last week

Just Posted

Revelstoke trails closed by outbreak

Here’s a running list of affected trails and areas

Derailment near Revelstoke last week

CP said no injuries or dangerous goods involved

Snow coming for Revelstoke

Up to five cm expected

Revelstoke business donates grub weighing more than a cow to food bank

Revelstoke Powder Rentals donates more than 1,100 kg of food this winter

COVID-19 closes Revelstoke news outlet temporarily

The Revelstoke Mountaineer said the decision was due to declining revenue

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

West Fraser shutting B.C. sawmills for week of March 30 due to COVID-19

Forest products demand down due to pandemic, forest company says

WATCH: Vernon firefighters douse antique store roof fire

Fire crews respond to antique store in downtown core

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Armstrong IPE still on… for now

Future of 700 such fairs in Canada in question because of pandemic

Unconfirmed report of COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna Capital News is doing its due diligence and investigating the report

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Most Read