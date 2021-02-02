Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday (Feb. 2).

This brings the region to 6,396 cases since testing began. The death toll remains at 75.

A total of 1,014 cases are active; 50 people are hospitalized, 21 of whom are in intensive care.

IH declared an outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence over. The outbreak infected 46 people — 41 residents and five staff — and caused four deaths.

The health authority identified seven more cases tied to the Fernie community cluster. That makes for a total of 98 cases in the area since Jan. 1 and 24 cases remain active.

The community cluster at Big White also grew by five cases, bringing the total case-count to 231 since Dec. 15. Sixteen cases remain active. Of the 231 known COVID-19 cases linked to this cluster, 145 have resided and/or worked on Big White Mountain.

In Williams Lake, another 37 cases of the virus were tied to that community cluster. Since Jan. 1, a total of 375 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in this region and 96 cases are currently active and on isolation.

READ MORE: Big White COVID-19 cluster grows by five cases

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence declared over

IH offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 18 cases: 11 residents and seven staff. All 18 cases are currently active.
  • Royal Inland Hospital has 86 cases: 30 patients and 56 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 59 active cases.
  • Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There is one active case.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 25 cases: 17 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.
  • Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents, 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are eight active cases.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 38 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 16 active cases.
  • Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are nine active cases.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed
Next story
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows by five cases

Just Posted

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

Community Connections now own the building at 416 2nd Street West. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Community Connections wants to hear from women in Revelstoke

They have launched a survey seeking feedback on potential programming for women

Scarlett was out skating on Three Valley Lake with her parents Anne Murphy and Brydon Roe, on Jan. 27, 2021.(Submitted/Anne Murphy)
VIDEO: Skating at Three Valley Lake last week

Revelstoke family skates on Three Valley Lake before the recent snowstorm

The Taco Club is hosting a buy-one-give-one frozen meal fundraiser for Revelstoke’s food bank this week. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke business hosting buy-one-give one fundraiser

Order a frozen meal and The Taco Club will donate another to the food bank

Revelstoke Secondary School. (File)
COVID in Revelstoke schools – again

This is the third COVID-19 exposure event in Revelstoke schools since last March

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs trip Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

(Phil McLachlan/The Free Press file)
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows by five cases

This brings the total to 231 cases, since the cluster was declared 49 days ago

Summerland Secondary
COVID-19 exposure at Summerland Secondary School

A letter was sent home to parents Feb. 2

(Contributed)
COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence declared over

There were 46 cases — 41 residents and five staff — and four deaths linked to the outbreak

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

Most Read