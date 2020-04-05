The Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League’s 2020 season has been wiped out by the City of Vernon due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

COVID-19: North Okanagan spring leagues wiped out

Ladies softball, indoor and beach volleyball leagues shut down over pandemic

Ladies slo-pitch, and indoor and beach volleyball are among the latest casualties of the COVID-19 crisis.

The City of Vernon has canceled spring league play in Vernon to avoid group gatherings and close personal contact, which means the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League and all indoor and beach volleyball leagues will be shut down without even getting started.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has encouraged everyone to continue getting fresh air and exercise if people can leave their homes so, to that end, the city has left parks and fields open so citizens can have a public space to get outdoors and to exercise while having room to practice physical distancing.

But because in some cases it’s difficult to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres between people, some changes had to be made and that’s why the city shut down its spring leagues.

Outdoor playgrounds, pickleball courts and blended courts (Pickleball and tennis) remain closed until further notice, due to high touch points and an inability to practice physical distancing in these areas.

READ MORE: City of Vernon to close all recreation facilities

“Bylaw officers are monitoring public facilities that remain open and are providing information to individuals who are not practicing physical distancing,” said the city in a release. “However, it is important to note bylaw officers are not authorized to issue fines or detain individuals if members of the public choose to ignore Public Health Orders.”

As of Monday, April 6, three permanent public washrooms will be opened for the spring and summer season. These include the washrooms at Kin Beach Park, Paddlewheel Park and Polson Park, which will be open each day from 8 a.m. to dusk.

The cleaning schedule for the washrooms has been enhanced to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission and increase sanitation.

The washrooms at Grahame Park, MacDonald Park, Alexis Park, Marshall Fields, DND Ball Diamond and Lakeview Park will remain closed until further notice.

Following the direction of city council, the public washroom located on 30th Avenue and 35th Street will be open 24 hours/day, and the two porta-potties located near the downtown bus terminus will also remain available for public use.

Dr. Henry has encouraged all B.C. residents to cancel non-essential travel and stay within their own communities as best as possible.

As of Friday, April 3, the Vernon Visitor Information Centre is closed until further notice. A tourism staff member is still available by phone and email to help with inquiries during normal Visitor Centre business hours (Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.).


