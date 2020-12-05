(Good Samaritan Canada)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Penticton long-term care home

One resident and one staff member at Village by the Station have tested positive for the virus

Interior Health (IH) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton.

According to the health authority, one resident and one staff member have tested positive for the virus. IH stated in a Dec. 5 email that all individuals in close contact with these two people are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

“IH will continue to monitor the situation while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures,” stated IH.

As a result, the health authority has ordered a stop to all visits at the care home. The assisted living and independent living sections of the care home have not been affected by the outbreak. Operated by the Good Samaritan Society, the long-term care home has the capacity to house 100 people. In the meantime, the health authority says it is continuing to ensure staff only work at one care home and that all residents are monitored for respiratory symptoms. Cleaning protocols have also been enhanced.

Testing for COVID-19 is being performed on anyone with symptoms.

The first outbreak at the facility, declared Nov. 13, was contained to one staff member. Interior Health declared that outbreak over on Nov. 27.

On Dec. 3, the first person infected with COVID-19 at a care home in Interior Health died. The individual was a man in his 80s at Mountainview Village in Kelowna.

READ MORE: First long-term care resident dies from COVID-19 in Interior Health

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

Coronavirus

Most Read