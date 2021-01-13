COVID death at North Okanagan care home

First death recorded from coronavirus at Creekside Landing

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)

Staff and residents at a retirement community are mourning the death of one of their own.

The first death at Creekside Landing in Vernon due to COVID-19 was reported on Jan. 13.

“Interior Health is sad to report four additional COVID-related deaths connected to outbreaks in long-term care facilities,” Interior Health CEO and president Susan Brown said. “I want to offer our condolences to all the families and caregivers.”

This is the sixth death associated with the pandemic in a Vernon area care home to date.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Jan. 3 at Creekside Landing,10 days before the first death was reported.

There are 16 cases of the virus at Creekside – 11 residents and five staff.

The number of cases at Noric House is up to 37 – 24 residents and 13 staff.

Heritage Square long-term care has 52 cases – 40 residents, 12 staff and five deaths connected to the outbreak.

“We continue to see COVID-19 activity in many areas of the southern Interior, so please remain vigilant in following the COVID-19 precautions: keep to your household bubble, stay home when you are sick, practice physical distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands often,” Brown said.

