COVID exposure closes Revelstoke eatery

Zalas Restaurant says it’s temporarily closing for everyone’s health and safety

Zalas Restaurant has temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure.

The business made the announcement on Facebook Dec. 16. The post said the restaurant will reopen pending on test results and advice from Interior Health.

Earlier this month, Interior Health announced it would give weekly COVID-19 case counts per community every Wednesday. The numbers for Revelstoke today (Dec. 16) have yet to be released.

The province recorded 640 new cases (91 in the Interior) on Dec. 16, with 24 deaths.

This week, public health officials administered 409 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to front-line health care workers in Fraser and Vancouver Coastal Health. Starting next week, B.C. will receive weekly vaccine deliveries for each health region, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement.

On Dec. 11, Interior Health announced Revelstoke’s COVID-19 community cluster contained. A total of 50 cases were linked to that event.

Prior to Nov. 1, there were only three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke since January.

Black Press has reached out to Zalas Restaurant for more information on the COVID-19 exposure, including when it took place.

