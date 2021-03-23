COVID vaccine clinic inoculates 77 people in Revelstoke

Eligibility is currently dependent upon age

Since the COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened in Revelstoke on March 15, there have been 77 people vaccinated.

The clinic is open three days a week and based out of the Revelstoke Community Centre. Appointments are required.

As of today, March 23, seniors born in or before 1944, can book an appointment by calling 1-877-740-7747. In the coming days people born in 1945 and 1946 will also be able to call.

According to the 2016 census, there are 240 people over the age of 80 in Revelstoke.

Front-line priority workers will be eligible starting in April. This includes:

first responders (police, firefighters, EMTs)

K-12 educational staff

child care staff

postal workers

bylaw and quarantine offers

manufacturing workers

wholesale/warehousing employees

staff living in congregate housing places like ski hill

correctional facilities staff

cross-border transport staff

Interior Health asks people not eligible for a vaccine to not contact the call centre.

On March 8, 1.7 million calls were received in the first three hours of the call centre being open, despite there only being around 82,000 people eligible at the time.

