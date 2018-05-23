CP vote deadline rescheduled for Friday

The deadline for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to vote on Canadian Pacific’s final offer has been extended to Friday, May 25.

The postponing comes after a printer error was made on the original voter instruction letter issued by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board.

Greg Edwards, TCRC General Chairman for Locomotive Engineers (West) says the TCRC hopes to negotiate with CP following Friday’s vote rather than moving to strike.

“Our hope is that if we have a ‘no’ vote on Friday, that CP sits down and we bargain. We want a bargained agreement,” says Edwards. “We don’t want to go on strike. But if we have to, we will.”

Initial strike notice was filed by the TCRC and IBEW on April 17, giving the required 72-hour notice before the strike would have begun on April 21. Members of TCRC voted 94.2 per cent and members of IBEW voted 98.3 per cent to authorize strike action.

On April 20, CP announced in a news release that the Minister of Labour would direct the Canadian Industrial Relation Board to administer a ratification vote on CP’s final offer. The move to vote avoided the potential work stoppage on April 21.

Before the initial ratification vote opened on May 14, both the TCRC and IBEW urged their members to reject the offers.

RELATED: Deadline set for union vote on CP Rail offers

“CP succeeded in delaying the inevitable. The government will bring this ridiculous offer to our members and we strongly recommend that members vote against it,” said the president of the TCRC Doug Finnson in a news release issued April 20. “I would like to reassure our members that we have given nothing up.”

Edwards says the offer put forward by CP fails to resolve a a number of concerns held by the unions, including pension concerns, sick pay, dental policies and fatigue management.

Ensuring rest for employees, Edwards says, has been a major concern of the union that continues to be unresolved by CP’s offer.

“Our guys are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. With that structure behind it, our guys don’t get sleep on a regular basis and we need to make sure that they at least get regular time off to reset their clock so they can get rested up,” says Edwards. “The government is telling us they want us to resolve it, our members are telling us they want it resolved, CP says they want to resolve it, but we haven’t been able to come to any terms on it yet.”

Edwards says the TCRC is prepared to negotiate on Friday afternoon following the vote. 72-hours notice of strike action would be required by the TCRC and IBEW if no agreement is reached.

@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning
Next story
Crashes, intoxication and thefts keep Chase RCMP busy

Just Posted

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

CP vote deadline rescheduled for Friday

The deadline for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of… Continue reading

100 acts to make Revelstoke better in 1 day

June 2 will see all manner of activities for 100In1Day

Tourism Kelowna adopts sustainability initiative

Responsible to environment key to long-term tourism growth

Unicyclist stops in Revelstoke while heading across Canada

Taylor Stark took his first pedals atop a unicycle when he was… Continue reading

Saw, chop and throw an axe at Timber Days in Revelstoke

Timber Days took over Centennial Park last Saturday!… Continue reading

Olympian to lead Penticton Peach Festival parade

One of the top bobsled pilots in the world will lead the Peters Bros. Grand Parade

Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault this week

It is the third sexual assault since Sunday

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Breaking: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Rivers rising: Floods in B.C., New Brunswick a warning of what’s to come

In B.C., thousands of residents are returning to homes this week marked with red or yellow signs indicating a health inspection is necessary

North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts

North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Most Read