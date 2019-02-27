Cranbrook arena evacuated after ammonia detected

Cranbrook firefighters and city staff are on scene investigating the cause

Scott Driver, the acting director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services, speaks to an RCMP officer in the Western Financial Place parking lot on Wednesday morning.

Western Financial Place has been evacuated after ammonia was detected in the ice plant room of the building this morning, according to Scott Driver, the acting fire chief.

Firefighters are on scene to pinpoint exactly where it is coming from, which Driver confirmed hasn’t been found in any of the public spaces.

Driver noted that an automated ammonia detection system notified emegency personnel, which detected a ‘slight’ amount down in the ice plant room.

Emergency vehicles outside WFP and RCMP just showed up. pic.twitter.com/Ij5Yze4dfL — Trevor Crawley (@tcrawls) February 27, 2019

Diver says that technicians from Alberta are already en route, and that the facility will likely remain closed for the day.

“In the meantime, we’re going to go to work inside the building as well to try and pinpoint their efforts when they arrive,” Driver said.

Staff and the public were safely evacuated with no injuries, he added.

The Cranbrook Curling Club has also closed for the day, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

Three people were killed in 2017 in Fernie following an amonia leak at the city’s areana.



