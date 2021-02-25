Crash causes delays on Coquihalla southbound, travel advisory issued

A vehicle incident between Merrit and Hope has caused major delays heading south

Travelers on Coquihalla Highway southbound can expect major delays between Box Canyon and Zopkios due to a vehicle incident.

#BCHwy5 – Travel advisory in effect for the #Coquihalla due to limited visibility caused by blowing snow and dense fog, drive with extreme caution, slow down and keep your distance. #HopeBC #Merritt — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 25, 2021

DriveBC has also issued a travel advisory along the Coquihalla due to limited visibility caused by blowing snow and dense fog. Motorists are advised to travel with extreme caution, slow down and keep your distance from vehicles around you.

