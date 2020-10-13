A 60-year-old Okanagan man died in a collision Oct. 12. (Black Press file photo).

Crash claims life of 60-year-old Okanagan man, RCMP investigating

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are seeking witnesses after a collision between a motorcycle and SUV resulted in the death of a 60-year-old Okanagan man.

The collision occurred Oct. 12 at approx. 11:59 a.m., on Highway 33 at Goudie Rd., near Kelowna.

RCMP say a westbound white Chevrolet Tracker crossed double solid lines and struck a red Honda motorcycle travelling in the opposite direction.

The 60-year-old man riding the motorcycle suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital. The driver of the SUV was not injured, but remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Impairment has been ruled out as a contributing factor.

This is the second fatal crash on Highway 33 involving a motorcyclist since August.

READ MORE: Community remembers Kelowna woman who died in motorcycle crash

Central Okanagan Traffice Services is now spearheading this investigation and is looking for anyone who may have dash camera video of the collision or driving behavior of the westbound SUV, prior to the crash.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact COTS in Kelowna at 250-491-5354 or email to the lead investigator: james.ward@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’
Next story
UPDATE: Revelstoke woman returns home after being missing for 18 hours

Just Posted

Woman drives vehicle into water near Upper Arrow Lake ferry

The ferry had to temporarily suspend its operations due to the incident

Heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Up to 30 cm is expected by tomorrow

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna

Snowfall with a total amount of 15 to 20 cm is expected

POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

While it may look a little different this year, Thanksgiving is here

UPDATE: Revelstoke woman returns home after being missing for 18 hours

Her family worried as she has post partum depression

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Grand Forks RCMP break up concert featuring Kelowna band, recommend charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

All accounted for after structure fire at North Okanagan garlic farm

RCMP confirm everyone associated with the property are safe

Movie filmed in Okanagan suspended following positive COVID-19 test

Health authorities say there is no risk for locals

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton couple seek help to cover surrogacy costs

After losing two babies, the Tregonings have reached out to the community for assistance

Kelowna pizzeria offers jobs to staff of burned down restaurant

DunnEnzies wanted to help Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna through hard times

Most Read