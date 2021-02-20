(File)

(File)

Crash closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Road closed over Rogers Pass

Highway 1 is closed over Rogers Pass due to a vehicle incident.

The road is closed to all traffic between Revelstoke and Golden, except for emergency vehicles. The next update is at noon.

It’s currently snowing in Revelstoke and forecasted to continue throughout the day. At higher elevations, roughly 100 cm of snow is expected by Monday.

Avalanche conditions for the backcountry are expected to deteriorate to high or extreme conditions by Sunday in the area as temperatures rise.

Traffic

