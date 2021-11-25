Crash impacts Highway 97C near Logan Lake, evacuees told to avoid

The City of Merritt is asking evacuees not to go to Kelowna or Penticton

A vehicle incident on Highway 97C near Logan Lake has closed the road.

Crews are en route to the area.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the Mamette Lake area between Logan Lake and Merritt.

#BCHwy97C Reports of vehicle incident in #LoganLakeBC at Foley rd. Crews are en route. Assessment in progress. Expect delays in the area. #MametteLakeBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 18, 2021

The City of Merritt is advising evacuees to avoid this Highway not attempt to access Kelowna or Penticton at this time.

It is advised those evacuating from the flooded area should travel to Salmon Arm via Highway 1 to access Emergency Social Services.

READ MORE: 600 pigs and more than 100 dogs rescued from Interior B.C. flood zones

READ MORE: Salvation Army launches emergency response in support of flood victims

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodHighway 97