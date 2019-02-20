Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

Traffic was slow but still moving around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 after what appeared to be a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 30th Street SW and the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm.

A pick-up truck ended up on the median while an SUV was left straddling two lanes in the centre of the highway.

Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Police and ambulance were on scene but no word on injuries.

Although the inside lanes were partially blocked, traffic was still moving, although slowly.

