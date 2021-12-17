Black Press Media file photo

Crash stalls Highway 97A traffic near Armstrong

Two pickup trucks involved in Thursday evening collision

A crash caused some delays for Highway97A motorists Thursday evening.

RCMP and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision in Spallumcheen at approximately 4:20 p.m.

“The investigation determined that a pickup truck, northbound on Highway 97A, collided with a second pickup truck stopped in traffic at the intersection of Mountain View Road,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

One person was transported by BC Ambulance Service for treatment of minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

