Crews are working to contain the wildfire north of Okanagan Connector

The Gottfriedsen Mountain wildfire, which was sparked by lightning Aug. 9, has grown to an estimated 730 hectares.

Despite increasing in size over the weekend, BC Wildfire said crews are focusing on completing control lines around the fire and beginning mop ups. Over the weekend they estimated that the fire was 75 per cent guarded and fire fighters were aided by some rain.

Air support will be aiding crews for bucket support if needed, along with danger tree assessors and fallers to assist when required.

The fire is burning in an area 24 kilometres west of West Kelowna and about eight km north of Highway 97

We will update with information when it is available.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for properties and camping areas north of Highway 97C including the following lakes:

Pennask Lake (western boundary)

Mellin Lake (northern boundary)

Barton Lake (north-eastern boundary)

Eileen Lake (south-eastern boundary)

