(Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)

(Michael J. Ballingall/Facebook)

Crews developing guards around 2 wildfires near Big White

The Long Loch wildfire is being held, while the Derrickson Lake wildfire has not seen any growth

Fire crews are working to establish separate guards around two wildfires burning north of Big White.

With the help of heavy equipment, BC Wildfire Service said that crews today (July 7) have begun to build a guard around the Long Loch wildfire, which is measured at 60 hectares in size. That fire is currently being held, BC Wildfire confirmed.

Yesterday, crews began the construction of a guard around the Derrickson Lake wildfire. The work continues today, as 20 personnel and a helicopter are on sight building the guard and fighting the flames.

READ MORE: Guard being constructed to help contain wildfire near Big White

Despite being categorized as out of control, BC Wildfire said the fire — measured at 1,140 hectares — has not seen any growth in the past day.

READ MORE: 22 tickets issued for unlawful campfires as B.C. crews fight hundreds of wildfires

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
UPDATE: Second wildfire sparked by lightning near Oyama
Next story
No more ‘Miss Goody Two-shoes’: Revelstokians against old growth logging block forest service road

Just Posted

Virginia Thompson spoke on the steps of City Hall July 7 to update the community about Old Growth Revylution’s upcoming actions. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
No more ‘Miss Goody Two-shoes’: Revelstokians against old growth logging block forest service road

Whatsuprevy.ca aims to be a place for people to go an find all of the food and drink specials in Revelstoke in once convenient location. It was created by Brendan Watt. (Contributed)
New website aims to put all Revelstoke dining specials in one place

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Apple pie comes from England

A provincial watercraft inspector inspects a boat at the Golden Watercraft Inspection Station. (Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society image)
Public in Columbia Shuswap warned of dangers of invasive mussels