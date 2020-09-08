Crews gain control of North Okanagan fire

Grass fire being held at 25 hectares south of Vernon

BC Wildfire Service crews have gained the upper hand on the Westridge Road grass fire off Highway 97.

The blaze is being held at 25 hectares, just south of Vernon above Kalamalka Lake near Kekuli Bay.

“We don’t anticipate any further spread,” fire information officer Gagan Lidhran said. “It’s mostly a smouldering ground fire at this point,”

There are 28 wildfire personnel on site who were aided by cool temperatures overnight.

“Things are looking pretty good from last night,” Lidhran said.

Motorists and residents are asked to avoid the area of the fire and to not disturb firefighters.

Truck fire spreads to grass off Highway 97

Posted by Vernon Morning Star on Monday, September 7, 2020

See photos from the fire here

READ MORE: Vernon area boaters asked to steer clear of Kekuli Bay near grass fire

