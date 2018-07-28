Mount Eneas while BC Wildfire Service conducts burn operations. - Matthias Noelle photo

Crews work to extinguish hotspots from wildfire near Peachland

The Mount Eneas wildfire is considered held at this time

The Mount Eneas wildfire south of Peachland is being held.

Night crews worked overnight to continue suppression techniques, according to BC Wildfire’s Service’s website.

The fire is 1,793 hectares in size and is still active at this time.

Crews are also patrolling the area to extinguish hotspots and 87 firefighters and 6 pieces of heavy equipment were on site yesterday, the website said.

The challenges for crews are patches of unburned fuel that can flare up within the fire’s perimeter, the Wildfire Service said.

All evacuation alerts for the area have been rescinded.

