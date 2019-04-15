Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs lead a march in mid-January down Smithers Main Street in opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (Chris Gareau photo)

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

The B.C. prosecution service says it does not have enough evidence to pursue charges of criminal contempt against 14 people who were arrested in January when RCMP enforced an interim court injunction at a pipeline blockade on the Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s traditional territory.

The prosecution service says in a statement submitted to the B.C. Supreme Court in Prince George that the cases were referred to it for potential prosecution of criminal contempt on Feb. 4.

After a review, it says it is not satisfied there is enough evidence for a substantial likelihood of conviction.

It says those charges are separate from Criminal Code charges arising from the same events and it has approved a charge of assaulting a police officer with a weapon against one of the 14 individuals arrested.

READ MORE: Members of B.C. First Nation plan new camp to block natural gas pipeline path

Police made the arrests on Jan. 7 as they enforced an injunction obtained by Coastal GasLink, which is building a natural gas pipeline from northeastern B.C. to Kitimat.

The company says it has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nation governments along the pipeline path, but some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said it has no jurisdiction without the consent of its hereditary chiefs.

In the statement, Crown counsel Trevor Shaw says the decision not to pursue the charges relates to whether information was available on the injunction.

“One element of criminal contempt relates to knowledge (whether direct, inferred or otherwise) of the terms of the injunction,” he said.

“After a review of the evidence at this point, the BCPS is not satisfied that there is the necessary evidentiary basis for a substantial likelihood of conviction.”

The injunction originally included a term requiring that a copy of the order be posted on the company’s website, as well as near a bridge where the pipeline opponents and members of the First Nation had established a gate on the logging road that Coastal GasLink needs to access for its project.

But the prosecution service says the required posting at the bridge was deleted by order of the court on Jan. 4.

READ MORE: B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for gas pipeline to be built

The events on Jan. 7 were also dynamic and did not include various steps or actions relating to notice that might have arisen in a different context, the statement said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pulitzers honour coverage of 3 US mass shootings in 2018
Next story
US man gets life for killing teen who accused him of rape

Just Posted

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Violence against women “too close to home”

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter hosts activities for Prevention Week 2019

Former foster child lovingly remembers Salmon Arm shooting victim

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

Fewer floods but busy fire season forecast for Okanagan

Water supply and wildfire outlook examined for 2019

Revelstoke roads and weather: chance for thunderstorms

High of 10 degrees

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

The blasting will continue for 3 weeks

Former coaches of man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting shocked

Matrix Gathergood, 25, excelled in football, rugby during his time at Salmon Arm Secondary

UBC Okanagan researchers contribute to study about charitable behaviour

The study found people are more charitable if allowed to claim donations sooner

Highway 97 open north of Summerland

Ongoing closures continue following accident on Sunday

Standoff with RCMP in Okanagan city ‘resolved’

Southeast District Emergency Response Team was deployed for an unfolding incident

Okanagan RCMP officer honoured for community commitment

Const. Gary McLaughlin earns Internal Order of Daughters of the Empire

Mike Edel tours new album to Kelowna

Edel will perform at Fernando’s Pub May 22

Paraglider spends cold night on Vancouver Island mountain range

Bad weather hampered helicopter rescue

Most Read