CSRD closes playgrounds to slow spread of COVID-19

Residents asked to respect closure which will be in effect until further notice

The CSRD is closing the playgrounds at their parks to slow the spread of COVID-19 effective immediately. (Pixabay image)

All playgrounds at Columbia Shuswap Regional District parks have been closed to combat the spread of COVID-19.

A Monday, March 23 notice from the regional district states the closures are consistent with recommendations from B.C.’s Chief Medical Officer.

The notice stated signs announcing the further social distancing measure would be placed at CSRD parks. Residents are asked to respect the closures which will be in effect until further notice.

Although the playgrounds are closed, regional district-managed parks and trails are still open. Users of the parks and trails are asked to maintain social distancing of at least two metres.

