Dawn Low Interim CAO for Revelstoke for six months

She will be in the position until it is filled, it is not currently advertised

Dawn Low will be the Interim CAO for six months and after that until the position is filled. (Submitted)

Last month it was announced that Dawn Low was appointed the Interim CAO for the city.

In the city’s July Newsletter, it was confirmed that she signed a six month contract and will be in the position until the role is filled.

Low has been working for the city for over 20 years and has recently obtained her certification in Local Government Administration and Local Government Leadership Development from Capilano University.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s CAO and director of engineering resign

Low achieved her designation as a Certified Municipal Clerk, which is the Municipal Administrator. She is currently a volunteer mentor for the Municipal Administrators Training Institute and has extensive local experience.

She is currently working as the CAO as well as the Director of Corporate Administration.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA
Next story
Parking price hike could free up spots in downtown Kelowna

Just Posted

Dawn Low Interim CAO for Revelstoke for six months

She will be in the position until it is filled, it is not currently advertised

LETTER: Revelstoke Paddlesport Association opposed to gravel pit near Jordan River

City council has also expressed opposition to the gravel pit

Logging truck on fire on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

DriveBC says to expect delays

Man arrested in Kelowna following Shuswap vehicle thefts, pursuit

Suspect wanted in Alberta allegdly also stole several vehicles near Sicamous over the weekend

City of Revelstoke trying to fill 11 positions

Jobs are available in a variety of departments

West Kelowna vet saves turtle from hook

Dr. Moshe Oz removed fish hook lodged in the turtle’s throat

Casa Loma residents petition to halt proposed Blackmun Bay project

West Kelowna City Council grants second reading for what would be the city’s largest development

The Okanagan’s master tailor from Chile

Sam Galvez started his business 6 years ago and hasn’t stopped loving it

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

Boat sails from trailer to pavement at Sicamous Highway 97A intersection

Alberta resident charged with transporting insecure load, failing to adequately connect trailer

Collision with hydro pole cuts power to thousands in the Shuswap

Minor injuries to the driver were reported; power was restored by the following morning

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

New home cost dips in B.C.’s large urban centres

Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year

Most Read