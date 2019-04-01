Day of health and families returns to Okanagan

YMCA Okanagan hosts 14th annual Healthy Kids Day May 5

YMCA Healthy Kids Day returns for its 14th anniversary.

Sunday, May 5 Local businesses, non-profits, sports teams and other like-minded organizations will come together with one goal in mind – to get kids and their families outside, get moving, and learn what it means to be a healthy kid.

“Only 35 per cent of Canadian kids between the ages of 5–17 years old are getting the recommended levels daily exercise. Healthy Kids Day is fun, but at its core the event strives to inspire everyone to participate in the development of a thriving generation of children,” said Sharon Peterson, CEO of the YMCA of Okanagan.

In a press release from the YMCA of the Okanagan, it credits Interior Savings as having played a crucial part in the success of Healthy Kids Day as presenting sponsor for over a decade.

READ MORE: ‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

READ MORE: South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

“Healthy Kids Day provides families with an opportunity to learn how to incorporate healthy habits into everyday life”, said Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings.

“The best kind of learning is done through play, and with over 40 stations from a broad cross-section of our community, there will be lots of opportunities for parents to play right alongside their children while taking away tips and tricks to improve the health and well-being of their family.”

It will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 and will feature fun kid-friendly activities, games, prizes, nutritious snacks, exciting entertainment, and more. This event is free for all to enjoy, and includes access to the Kelowna Family YMCA pool and facilities.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Search resumes in Shuswap for missing women
Next story
Commander in Cheat? Book recounts golf misdeeds by Trump

Just Posted

See Revelstoke Theatre Company’s performance of ART

The comedy is showing at the Performing Arts Centre on April 4, 5, 6

Kelowna teens helped by War Amps

Rio Manning, 16, and Bryce Cordick, 15, were both born missing a hand

Revelstoke roads and weather for April 1

Road conditions as of 7:15 a.m.: Highway 1 west- No warnings or… Continue reading

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery program ahead of the times

As other municipalities catch on Community Connections’ program is coming on its two year anniversary

Woman arrested at crash scene in East Kelowna

A roll-over on Todd Road happened just before 9 a.m. Monday

April Fool’s pranks plague the Okanagan

RCMP announce new cat services, Borat Sagdiyev CEO of Kelowna company

Peachland looks for volunteers for community clean-up

Community Clean-Up Month begins April 6

White honoured for ongoing service to Summerland

Summerland’s Citizen of the Year has been active in the community for 63 years

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Eagle Valley and Revelstoke snowmobile clubs check compliance in caribou closures

Mountain communities in southeast B.C. want to be consulted on further closures

Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

Okanagan inmate in court again for allegedly sending letter to man he shot

Ronald Teneycke returns to court on failing to comply with a no contact order charge

Ferlizza receives Summerland’s Youth Leadership Award

Recipients honoured at Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards

Has the Shuswaggi lake monster been caught on video?

Fishermen film unexplained waves with black humps rising from the top

Most Read