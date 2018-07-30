City council tabled the Development Cost Charge Bylaw update at Tuesday’s council meeting. (Review file photo)

DCC bylaw update tabled by Revelstoke City Council

At last week’s council meeting, councillors voted to direct staff to develop the background report for the Development Cost Charges.

The tabled bylaw currently proposes a $13,711 for development of a multi-family development house. Commercial developments would be charged $158.26 per square metre, industrial developments would pay $283,600 per hectare of a portion of the site to be developed and institutional development rate would sit at $116.13 per square metre.

The tabled bylaw also has the municipal assist factors, which is how much taxpayer money is used for the infrastructure projects, initially be set at one per cent for transportation, 50 per cent for parks and 60 per cent for sanitary phased to 50 per cent over five years.

However, council wanted everyone to know that these numbers are not set in stone, and this is only the first reading of the proposed bylaw update.

This is not the final outcome, said Mayor Mark McKee.

“I am really concerned about making a decision moving forward because we are all trying to get information,” McKee said. “I am hoping that staff and the public are both aware that this is a really huge decision to make around this table because there is huge implications for everybody.”

The decision to move forward with an amended version of “Option 5” was made at the Committee of the Whole meeting on July 12.

READ MORE: Revelstoke council selects DCC option for further detailing and feedback

Now that the bylaw has been brought before council, city staff will prepare a background report and city council can have discussions at the table, with the public and with the researchers in order to decide on the rates that they think will be best for the community.

READ MORE: How could changing the DCC in Revelstoke affect locals?

RELATED: City DCC reserves dwindle while review delayed

Previous story
Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man
Next story
Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Just Posted

DCC bylaw update tabled by Revelstoke City Council

At last week’s council meeting, councillors voted to direct staff to develop… Continue reading

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

Revy K9’s paws-itive approach to dog training

After four years training, walking and sitting Revelstoke’s four-legged population, Revy K9… Continue reading

Paul Silveria set to bring historic banjo throwbacks to Revelstoke at Street Fest 2018

Precisely strumming and picking songs completely engulfed in traditional Americana tones, old-time… Continue reading

New lawyer for Kelowna man charged in killing of wife, children

The case will return in four weeks

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Deer blamed for North Okanagan motorcycle crash

Vernon motorcyclist can’t avoid deer on road outside of Lumby; ends up with severe road rash

Fires devour two Shuswap structures

Regional district responds to a house fire in Tappen and a garage fire in Celista

Most Read