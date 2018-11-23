If you still don’t have a voting package yet, you have until midnight on Friday, Nov. 23, to request one. (File photo)

Deadline extended to submit pro rep ballots to Dec. 7 over postal strike

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

Elections BC will extend the deadline to submit your ballot on electoral reform because of the continued strike at Canada Post.

The agency said Friday the new date to mail your packages back in will be 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, rather than Nov. 30.

EXCLUSIVE: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics

“We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process,” said Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman. “Rotating strikes have impacted accessibility.”

If you still haven’t received your voting package, you have until midnight on Friday, Nov. 23, to request one. You can contact Elections BC online, by phone at 1-800-661-8683, or at a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office.

It’s been almost six weeks since unionized postal workers began rotating strikes across the country in their labour dispute with Canada Post.

READ MORE: Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Medical cannabis operation in B.C. Interior may face regulatory hurdles
Next story
Opposition targets licence restriction on B.C. ride hailing

Just Posted

Revelstoke school district meeting highlights for Nov. 21

It’s the first meeting for the newly elected trustees

Seeking shelter: Revelstoke mother can’t afford to stay and can’t afford to leave

Forced into early retirement, the housing options are limited

MP Wayne Stetski officially nominated as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up next October

Avalanche Canada to receive federal financial boost

The non-profit organization that provides avalanche forecasting to receive $25 million

Update: Highway 1 open near Revelstoke

Drive safely

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Longtime Vernon Red Cross volunteer reflects upon service

Volunteer information session Nov. 27

Okanagan boy helping launch B.C. Children’s Hospital Christmas fundraiser

Okanagan cancer survivor stars in Whitecaps/BC Children’s Hospital promo

Vernon ski hill opens Saturday

Alpine Opening Delay comes to an end at SilverStar

Opposition targets licence restriction on B.C. ride hailing

Green MLA Adam Olsen says ordinary licence should be enough

Deadline extended to submit pro rep ballots to Dec. 7 over postal strike

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

Video: Early morning fire at Penticton mobile home park

Neighbour stirred awake by sirens at Delta Mobile Home Park

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

Year-over-year prices at the pump were 12 per cent higher in October, air transportation prices were up 9.4 per cent and mortgage interest costs climbed seven per cent, the report said.

Calgary quarterback earns second CFL outstanding player award

Calgary Stampeders quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell, was named the CFL’s top player Thursday night during the league’s awards banquet at the Winspear Centre.

Most Read