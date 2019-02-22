(File)

Skier accidental death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Revelstoke RCMP confirm there was an accidental ski death at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Monday. The BC Coroners Service say they are in the very early stages of its investigation into the death of a male in his early 20s. At this time, BC Coroners Service cannot confirm or release the identity of the deceased.

They furthered that at this time it’s premature to speculate on case of death.

RCMP say they will release a formal press statement later today.

Black Press will update this story when more information becomes available.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
