Drive BC is not reporting any adverse driving conditions on Highway 1 this morning. (DriveBC Cams)

Delays on Highway 23

Sout of Revelstoke there’s winter maintenance and north there’s bridge repair

Winter Highway Maintenance is taking place on Highway 23 today.

Between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., the road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic 28 km south of Revelstoke. Expect delays up to 20 minutes.

For bridge maintenance, between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Hwy. 23 will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic from 22 km to 35 km north of Revelstoke.

DriveBC is reporting any adverse road conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning, but there is an alert that warns of slushy with slippery sections on Hwy. 23 between Shelter Bay and Revelstoke.

It’s -2 C in Revelstoke this morning with a wind chill bringing it to -4 C. The high today is 4 C.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

