Developer makes an effort to help Okanagan students left homeless after flood

U-Two developer is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch

  • Feb. 22, 2019 3:00 p.m.
  • News

The developer of the U-Two building on Academy Way is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch when flooding destroyed their homes.

In a press release sent out Friday afternoon, Mission Group representatives said that they “feel deep sympathy for the student tenants and homeowners who have been displaced – we are doing everything we can to help them.”

They are “particularly sensitive” to those who may not have the resources to find alternate accommodation easily and have opened a telephone hotline to help address any immediate housing needs resulting from the water damage at U-Two.

The release indicates that a failure of the fire-suppression system in an area of the fourth floor at U-Two appears to have caused the flooding.

READ ALSO: UTWO BUILDING FLOODS, STUDENTS LEFT IN COLD

The exact cause of the failure is still under investigation and Mission Group continues to co-operate wherever possible in order to bring a resolution to this situation.

“We are proud of the homes we build and stand behind our construction quality,” reads the release. “Insurance adjusters are working on confirming the cause of the incident, and we are committed to correcting any construction errors that may be identified.”

Dana Nazarek, a resident of U-Two, said water damaged almost all the lower floors, including the common areas and bedrooms. While he found living accommodations for himself since, he couldn’t speak to how the other residents have handled the news.

The U-Two building houses a lot of UBC Okanagan students who were entering mid-terms at the time of the flood, creating a serious complication for many.

“The fire alarms were going off and everyone was evacuated. We were let back inside the building around midnight and there was water everywhere, dripping from my ceiling fan and light fixtures,” said Nazarek.

Tenants and owners can contact Teresa Sommerfeld, Mission Group Homeowner Liaison, at 250-448-0358 or tsommerfeld@missiongroup.ca.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alleged Okanagan sex offender arrested in P.E.I.
Next story
Multi-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 1

Just Posted

‘This province has never ending secrets’: Canada jays in Revelstoke largely unstudied

John Woods spoke at the last CRED Talk on Canada’s unofficial national bird

Skier dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Cause of death has not been released

Readers weigh in: Should shock collars on dogs be banned?

We asked and you had a lot to say. Here’s some of what

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for slippery sections

Arrest made in Kamloops kidnapping case

Robert James Rennie was located and arrested Feb. 21 by the Penticton RCMP

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Okanagan man breeds surplus of snake food – advertises free mice to a good home

Diablo, a Bull Python, eats only one mouse per week.

Crews continuing to clear rock north of Summerland

Site has had no movement for the past eight days

No gas in Okanagan town as lone station closed for renovations

Falkland’s Petro Canada will remain closed for renovations until March 1

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an accident on Highway 97A Friday

Multi-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 1

Trans-Canada Highway reduced to single lane between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Developer makes an effort to help Okanagan students left homeless after flood

U-Two developer is making an effort to help university students who were left in a lurch

Alleged Okanagan sex offender arrested in P.E.I.

Offences occurred while Ivan Glen Winchester was living in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

GoFundMe reaches halfway mark after death of beloved Central Okanagan yogi

A fundraiser was started for Tessa Hutton’s family

Most Read